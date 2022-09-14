America’s Got Talent finale: Drake Milligan closes with familiar song

There’s no coveted spot quite like the end of the last America’s Got Talent performance show. Drake Milligan had it this year and on paper, that gives him a big advantage. He’s the last person everyone is going to remember coming out of tonight!

For a while, you could argue that Drake was one of the favorites to win the whole season, given that America loves musicians — especially anyone who has some country leanings. He’s someone who can cross between genres and rock and stage without batting an eye. We know that a lot of people are going to vote for him, as singers tend to do REALLY well on this competition and have over the years.

As for his specific song choice on the night, we saw him pull out something familiar: His original “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” We can understand some people out there wanting him to do something a little bit different, but this is the perfect song that will appeal to his fans out there. Also, we’ve certainly seem be repeat performances on this show in the past. Heck, even the famed Susan Boyle did something like this when she was a part of Britain’s Got Talent in the past.

In the end, the success of Drake will be determined based on the votes tomorrow, and this was a REALLY competitive finale with a lot of great acts. We’d be stupid to crown anyone now, but we do think that regardless of what happens with the results, he’s going to be fine. He’s already done what he mostly set out to do this season, and that includes getting people excited for his music. He doesn’t need Vegas in the way that a lot of other acts do.

