The Resident season 6 spoilers: Show EP on Conrad, Billie, Cade

As we prepare for The Resident season 6 on Fox, it’s going to be clear that there’s a lot of drama ahead. After all, just think about what’s coming for Conrad’s love life!

For most of the off-season, we’ve wondered who Matt Czuchry’s character was going to choose between Billie and Case. He’s got rapport and chemistry with both, but this is not going to be some drawn-out love triangle that lasts for an extended period of time.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Amy Holden Jones made it clear that you will see Conrad make his choice by the end of the premiere, but they may stir the pot and make people speculate before that: “We’re going to spend a little time guessing.” She also makes it clear what one of the big questions for the character is going to be:

“When you had a great love, can you find another? Did he pick the right person?”

In the end, we’ve felt for a while that we’d see Conrad end up with Billie, and there are a few different reasons for that. First and foremost, they’ve known each other for a long time and share a common bond thanks to Nic. It’s also been an extremely slow burn. If this is the direction the show goes, we do hope that there is happiness for Cade on the other side, as well. The thing that doesn’t always get brought up on shows like this is the aftermath for the person who doesn’t get picked.

Remember that beyond Conrad’s choice, there’s also some other drama going on in the premiere! Given that The Resident is in fact a medical drama, there will be some medical cases that play a particularly big role in the story.

