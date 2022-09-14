American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A blank slate?

When it comes to figuring out an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date, of course there’s a lot for FX to think about. What’s a big component? That’s pretty simple: Timing. You want to announce a date at a time in which people are actively paying attention.

Admittedly, timing is one of the things that we’ve been so confused about when it comes to the network’s strategy so far. They missed out on a chance to announce a date during the American Horror Stories finale, which could have been a golden opportunity for them. Then, they didn’t announce anything during the D23 Expo this weekend, which also would’ve been a great opportunity to reveal something.

So while either of these aforementioned things would’ve been a great way to announce a premiere date, there’s also still one advantage to waiting this long: A blank slate. What do we mean by that? Well, most major industry events are now for a while. Horror Story won’t be forgotten about by announcing a date during a major convention or the Emmys on Monday. There is nothing else TV-related over the next few weeks that will seemingly overshadow it in the press.

At this point, it does feel clear that FX wants to make a major event out of the date announcement, whenever they choose to reveal something. We’re hoping that a date announcement WILL come along with a trailer and some other goodies. Announcing a start date alone at this point may not be enough to generate conversation; the folks at the network need to not just do it, but do it fast.

