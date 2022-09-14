The Amazing Race Canada season 8 finale: Who will win?

As you prepare for next week The Amazing Race Canada 8 finale, of course things are going to get more dramatic — they have to! We’re gearing up now for the finale, and a chance to see all of the teams square off in the most competitive part of the show yet.

Without even getting into the particulars here, can we just go ahead and say that this could be one of the most competitive batch of racers yet? Every single one of these teams has shown what they’re capable of from start to finish. The challenge in the finale comes down to putting together all of the pieces and showing that you can handle the pressure. Finales are physical, but they’re also mental and require a lot of focus and attention to detail. One wrong move can cost you the race.

Of course, we hope that this finale isn’t the last we see from the Canadian version of the show; luckily, we think it’s going to be around for a good while. It remains one of the country’s most-popular shows in terms of total viewers, and it also remains as good of an advertisement to travel around the country as you’re ever going to find.

For those wondering, the American version of the show is coming back this fall! There is SO much to look forward to here.

