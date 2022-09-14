America’s Got Talent: Kristy Sellars opens finale performance show

With tonight being the start of the America’s Got Talent finale on NBC, of course we expected a lot of big stuff — how could we not? There was potential for electric, super-memorable performances, and also a huge challenge for whoever kicked off the night.

That act was Kristy Sellars, who of course entered the night with HUGE expectations. She was one of the biggest underdogs on the night, and she had the challenge of going out there, on her own, and delivering a multimedia-themed dance routine after viewers had already seen her first two. She still had to figure out a way to keep this fresh, especially since America can be rather harsh on dance acts late in the competition.

There were some things about this performance that were pretty stellar, from the music choice to some of the effects: The tornado effect was one of the best that we’ve seen so far from here. At times, the background didn’t feel as memorable as we saw from the first two (the ending with the light-up floor was super-cool), but we’d say that when it comes to her dance technique, this was absolutely her best.

Ultimately, we don’t think it matters THAT much how Kristy fares — she probably won’t win, so her placement is relative. The most important thing moving forward is that she’s going to be able to do these performances all over the world and inspire others. We do think she’s got a great career ahead of her.

The biggest obstacle Kristy faces is simply going first on the night: This has been the kiss of death for SO many acts over the years, so it almost doesn’t matter that the audience and the judges loved her. She has to find a way to get those votes.

