NCIS season 20 spoilers: EP on Knight, Palmer relationship!

We know that NCIS season 20 is going to bring some new things to the table, and of course the Knight – Palmer relationship is on the list! In the past, we’ve seen romances on this show be under the radar, whether that be due to repressed feelings or some of Gibbs’ rules.

Well, now we’re going to have a full-blown office romance coming between Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen’s characters. It’s clear there are real feelings here, just as it’s also clear that this is a TV show and it won’t be smooth sailing the whole time. There will be bumps in the road, whether it be due to the job or some other factors.

Have you seen our full review yet for the NCIS season 19 finale? If not, we highly suggest you look at it below! Once you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates you don’t want to miss the rest of the way.

So what sort of problems could lie ahead for these characters as the show moves forward? Speaking to TVLine, here is just some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say:

“There are hesitations that they’re going to have, based on their personalities per se, [but] there’s a lot to explore when you get down with a microscope and look at the minutia of how a relationship develops — the tentativeness, the awkwardness, how Jimmy’s been out of the game for a while, how you imagine Knight has been all over the game … We’re really trying to break it apart and explore the fun of each moment.”

In the end, we do think “fun” is a big, operative word to describe the plan here. We don’t think the writers are looking to create a situation where things are messy and dramatic. This could bring some lightness to stories that can get rather dark and intense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see from Knight and Palmer as we move into NCIS season 20?

Share your early thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for more insight you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







