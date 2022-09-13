The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Why no announcement?

As so many of you know at this point, The Mandalorian season 3 had quite a weekend at the D23 Expo! After all, Disney+ revealed an epic new trailer that showed off the latest stage in Din Djarin and Grogu’s journey. The two are more of a team than ever before, and there are fewer question marks surrounding whether or not the Child is going to be leaving his company. (You can watch the trailer here, if you haven’t already.)

Now that we’ve spelled some of that out, why not have a larger talk about a premiere date? Or, to be more specific, why we haven’t received one as of yet?

This past weekend was a golden opportunity for the streaming service to reveal a start date, even if we recognize that the show isn’t coming back until February. Why not say something more? The simplest answer is that while the streaming service may have decided on a month, they haven’t quite figured out a date … at least just yet. That could come over the next couple of months. As nice as it would’ve been to have it already, clearly Disney realized that they have time and because of that, they don’t have to hurry anything along here.

In the end, we tend to think that The Mandalorian will get at least some more news on the premiere sooner rather than later, mostly because it makes all the sense in the world to do that. This is a big-budget production, almost akin to a feature film. When you think about it that way, most movies ALSO get a premiere date revealed early on.

