The Challenge USA season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following tonight’s big two-hour finale event, can you expect The Challenge USA season 2 to happen on CBS? We absolutely know the excitement is going to be there, both from the audience and potential cast members. That, of course, doesn’t mean that the network is going to bite.

At the time of this writing, we should go ahead and mention that nothing is 100% solidified. CBS does not have to rush a renewal, and they could spend some time figuring this out. They’ll look at the live ratings for sure, but then also the budget, cast possibilities, and how the show prepares in both DVR figures and streaming on Paramount+.

For now, we’ll say that we’re cautiously optimistic. While the ratings for season 1 weren’t stellar, they were at least consistent. In terms of live+same-day figures alone, the competition drew a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.1 million viewers a week. There’s enough evidence here that people who watched the first episode stuck around and watched the whole season and that’s promising.

If you are CBS, what you have to do moving forward now is try to assemble an even better roster of players. There were some big names in here like Tiffany, Xavier, and Tyson, but they need to dive back into some older seasons of some of these shows and round out the cast even more. We wonder how much of a future Love Island will have here, given that Peacock now holds the rights to the show rather than CBS. If they can find the right people plus some repeats from season 1, there’s a chance the audience could grow.

One thing we are pretty confident about is that if season 2 is ordered, it will be back next summer. This is a perfect time for the show, and for the overall Challenge ecosystem since there are so many other offshoots out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge right now, including other thoughts on the season 1 finale

What do you most want to see entering The Challenge USA season 2, provided it happens?

Let us know now in the comments, and come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







