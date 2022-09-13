Succession season 4: Brian Cox on potential season 5

We know that a Succession season 4 is coming to HBO at some point in 2023, but what about a season 5? Is there still hope for that?

Over the past several months, we’ve heard various people suggest that this is possible; with that being said, though, we’ve also heard a lot of suggestions that we’re closer to the show’s end than the beginning. Cable series these days do not have a long shelf life, and we know that there’s only so long that the series can dance around the future of Waystar Royco.

If there’s one thing that we’ve come to know about series star Brian Cox, it’s that he isn’t the sort to hold anything back. With that in mind, can you really be shocked by his latest comments? Speaking in a new interview with The Times of London (per Deadline) at the Emmys, he had the following to say on the future:

“I don’t know [about a season 5] … No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like [Showtime’s] Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

We imagine that somewhere, the entire Billions cast and crew is trying to avoid the metaphorical stray just fired in their direction. (Of course, we also know that there are some people who agree.)

Season 5 seems like the right time to conclude the series, if it is going to be saying goodbye soon. It definitely shouldn’t be season 4, since it’d be pretty worrisome if the cast and crew weren’t aware the end was near right in the thick of production.

