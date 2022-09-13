The Blacklist season 10 filming: Who else is back?

The Blacklist season 10 is 100% coming to NBC this fall, and there is undoubtedly so much to be excited about — even if there are also mysteries. Plenty of mysteries. The producers have kept a number of things under wraps, and we’ll see if they can do that for the rest of the week.

One thing that we shared yesterday was that Wujing, a season 1 Blacklister who appeared in the season 9 finale, will be back seemingly for the premiere. Now, we’ve got confirmation that another familiar face is around as well.

If you want to check out our most-recent The Blacklist video all about season 10, go ahead and do that below! Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away for other updates you don’t want to miss.

In a new post on Instagram, Jonathan Holtzman revealed that his character of Chuck, one of Reddington’s bodyguards and a key part of his organization, will be back in the early going. He references the Post Office in his caption, and hopefully that means this location will still be around.

Overall, we appreciate how this post hints at some familiar locations still being a part of this story, which we’re grateful for given there was so much uncertainty around how this story would continue. Remember that Reddington and the Task Force found peace after the death of Liz at the end of season 9 and with Aram and Park leaving, we wondered what the future of the show would even look like. James Spader’s character still having Chuck around is a reminder that he still recognizes he could be in danger … but does he know to what extent? He wasn’t aware at the end of last season that Marvin Gerard sold him out to Wujing, and it could take a little bit of time for him to recognize the sort of peril that he’s actually in.

Remember that The Blacklist should return to NBC at some point in early 2023.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

Have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Holtzman (@jonathanholtzman)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







