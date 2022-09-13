Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Could the story go international?

As we prepare ourselves for a possible Cobra Kai season 6 over on Netflix, is there a chance we could see the story go bigger than ever?

Over the course of the past five seasons, we’ve seen almost all of the action be centered around the Valley in California. There’s been a lot of great rivalries and karate battles there, but is this show about to go to another level? It is fair to wonder that, especially given the Sekai Taikai Tournament that was introduced at the end of this past season. While the future of Cobra Kai the dojo seems to be in shambles, Daniel and Johnny could still have all of their students participate … right? This is at least a chance to do something fun and quite different from what we’ve seen in the past!

In speaking about the possibility of this tournament within a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Josh Heald had the following to say:

“[As] to whether we go beyond the Valley, we have already been to Okinawa. So, we could see Cobra Kai [go] international … We could see something else happen. There’s a lot of story to tell. There are some explosive things on the [potential] horizon.”

We do think there’s SO much potential for the show to expand outward and in a lot of ways, it has to if it wants to keep going. Some of these younger characters aren’t going to be around forever! That’s something that we have to remember in advance. We know that there is also an endgame that the writers have for this series but for the time being, there is no indication that we’re going to be seeing that in season 6. We’re sure that down the road, the writers and Netflix will have discussions as to the best way to tie things up.

