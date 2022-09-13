NCIS season 20 episode 2 spoilers: McGee’s ‘Daddy Issues’ story

After an epic crossover premiere next week on CBS, it appears as though NCIS season 20 episode 2 is going to be going back to basics. How else can you describe what is coming up next with a case-of-the-week plot that is character-based at the same time?

We should start here by noting that the title for the next installment is “Daddy Issues,” which is absolutely hilarious in its own right. Then, you add to it the photo above. What in the world is Timothy McGee doing? He looks completely out of sorts wearing a generic football jersey and hanging out at what could very well could be a sports bar.

For a few more details all about what’s next (and hopefully this provides some context), check out the official NCIS season 20 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Daddy Issues” – McGee’s personal life and professional life intersect when a dad from his children’s school is linked to a break-in at a government storage bunker, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Sept 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Finally, we get an episode that focuses on McGee as a parent! We think this is something that a lot of people (ourselves included) have been waiting to see for at least a few years. This should be a really fun episode, since we’re guessing that Tim is going to try to get in good with this dad from his kids’ school. Could this be a bizarre undercover mission like no other? We’re envisioning that now…

