The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Elisabeth Moss on June’s mission

Are you ready for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 to premiere on Hulu? We can’t believe personally that it’s just over 24 hours away! The latest chapter of the Elisabeth Moss series is poised to have drama, emotion, and so much more at its core, as the work that June Osborne has to do is far from over.

With that being said, there may have been a time when she thought she was getting closer to the finish line. That just has proven to not be the case.

Do want to watch our full review for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale? If so, go ahead and view that below! To go along with this, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more insight the rest of the way.

In a new interview with TVLine, Moss herself details that even though June was able to kill Fred at the end of season 4, she was left with a pretty clear feeling that her work was far from done:

“I think that June thought that Fred was her villain. Fred was the one that, if she vanquished him, she would feel some sort of release from her past … And that doesn’t work.”

So who will be her next foe? That feels on the surface to be pretty darn clear: Serena. This is a woman who has wanted nothing more than to cause chaos in her life for quite some time, and now, she may try to spread her influence in Toronto. We know that this character is wicked, manipulative, and also purpose-driven. She may not want to return to Gilead after Fred’s death, but that doesn’t mean that she could abandon all of those beliefs! This season is likely going to get even more intense as things progress, as there is a war clearly being fought now on multiple fronts.

Related – Get some more details on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere

What do you want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, especially when it comes to June’s journey?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







