Emmys 2022 In Memoriam honors Bob Saget, Betty White, more

Tonight on the 2022 Emmys, we knew there would be some emotional moments courtesy of the In Memoriam segment. We have lost so many incredible people over the course of the past year, and this was an opportunity to pay all of them proper respect.

So what was the segment like this time around? It was introduced by Anthony Anderson, and we saw so many important names including Betty White, Peter Scolari, John Bowman, Jak Knight, Dwayne Hickman, Roger E. Mosley, Howard Hesseman, Robert Morse, Bernard Shaw, Larry Sellers, Willie Garson, David Arnold, John Madden, Vin Scully, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, James Caan, Gilbert Gottfried, Dean Stockwell, Louie Anderson, Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, and Sidney Poitier. Just seeing these names again was extremely hard; so many of them were iconic, and a number of them mean something to us personally. Garson was one of the kindest actors we’ve ever spoke to, and we grew up watching Saget on multiple shows. John Madden was a weekly staple, and Nichols is one of the most iconic sci-fi figures in TV history.

There were many other names, but this is where we criticize the telecast for the multiple camera angles where at times, it was hard to read all of the names. That was a shame. Credit must be given to John Legend for a stirring performance accompanying all the names.

We know that there are some naysayers out there of the In Memoriam segment who feel like it casts too negative a shadow on the rest of the night but for us personally, it’s important. These are some of the people who shaped why we love TV so much in the first place. The Emmys may be a way to celebrate the present, but it’s equally important to honor the past.

