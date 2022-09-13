The Witcher season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For everyone out there who is excited for The Witcher season 3 on Netflix, we’re a little closer to it now; filming is 100% done!

Multiple on-set sources have confirmed (per PC Gamer) that the latest batch of episodes for the drama series is now done — though, of course, we know there is a LOT of work to do. This is a show that requires a great deal of visual effects and editing, so we are many months still from these episodes arriving on the aforementioned streaming service.

Rest assured, though, that Netflix will work hard in order to find the best spot for the show, largely because they have every reason to do so. This is one of their most popular hits! It has spin-offs, source material, and so much more backing it up behind the scenes.

As of right now, it’s our hope that a spring or summer premiere date is the most feasible, largely because Netflix will need to have all of these episodes ready at the same exact time and as you would imagine, that is not an easy feat to pull off. These are big, elaborate stories! Hopefully, over the next few months everyone involved can not only prepare for season 3, but also the future beyond that since we remain fairly confident that there’s going to be a season 4 down the road. Why would Netflix end it now?

When will a date be announced?

If we had to issue a guess at the moment, we’d say at some point early on in 2023. We don’t think Netflix is going to want to wait too long to start promoting this show, mostly because it has a big, blockbuster-movie feel to it and that typically means a long lead-up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

