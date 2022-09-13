Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Pencil in July?

Of course, we know that there’s going to be demand for a Virgin River season 5 premiere date at Netflix — how could there not be? We’re talking about one of the streaming service’s bigger hits, and we tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of excitement for the next chapter whenever it airs.

Of course, it’s that “whenever it airs” part that we want to focus on here. Should we consider it a sure thing that the drama is back in July? Or, is that just us trying to envision what we want to see happen?

Honestly, entering season 5 we don’t really think there’s a mystery as to whether or not it’s possible for the show to be back in July. Instead, it’s more about if Netflix could premiere it earlier. Because of the early renewal for season 5 (it was ordered at the same time as season 4), that allows the show a little more of a lead-up period. That’s not something that a lot of other shows get, and it could allow the service to be a little more flexible.

However, should they be? We personally think that we’re still going to get that July premiere in 2023 since Virgin River performs rather well there and if you’re Netflix, we think the best thing that you can possibly do is stick to what works and don’t try to deviate all that much from it. After all, if that happens, it could lead to changes in viewership and other things that could create some unpredictability. With a show like this, we honestly think that predictability is one of those things you should really strive for.

At the moment, we’re hoping to get more specific news on season 5 in the spring; let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that happens!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Virgin River season 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







