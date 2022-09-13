Devils season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Is Massimo in danger?

Do you want to learn a little more entering Devils season 2 episode 6 on The CW next week? Let’s just say, once more, there is a lot to discuss!

At this point in the season, it feels abundantly clear that everything is hitting the fan — just like you would very much expect. Just think about what’s going on with Massimo at the moment! This is a show about strategy just as much as it is finances, and we are seeing a lot of that play out in a wide number of different forms. He’s going to find himself in danger, but by the end of this episode, the same could be said for Dominic. There’s going to be such a back-and-forth within this episode that should keep people guessing, and that is very much the point.

If you do want to get a few other details, go ahead and check out the full Devils season 2 episode 6 synopsis below right now:

A NEW PLAN – Now knowing that he is a target, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) is desperate to retrieve the evidence that has been stolen from him. He comes up with a new plan to protect Europe and its citizens, offering a ‘third way’- assuring neither China nor the United States will win the data war. Help comes from an unlikely source who is prepared to betray Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), but Wu Zhi (Li Jun Li) gives Massimo some news that will change everything. Jan Michelini directed the episode written by Naomi Gibney (#206). Original airdate 9/20/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Sound exciting to anyone else? We know that for us as a viewer, this is going to be one of those stories that lingers for the remainder of the season. There could be a lot of chaos left in its wake as we set the stage for the finale…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Devils right now

What do you most want to see on Devils season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







