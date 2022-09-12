Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Emmy news?

We know that there’s going to be talk about Only Murders in the Building season 3 tonight at the Emmy Awards. How can there not be? Multiple stars of the hit series are present tonight, and the show is up for a whole slew of various awards.

With all of that in mind, isn’t this the perfect time to talk a potential premiere date? Let’s do our best to dive right into that now…

We’d love to sit here and tell you with confidence that there’s going to be a premiere-date tease or something in that vein tonight, but that feels doubtful. The creative team is currently planning the future of Only Murders in the Building, and we at least know that production could kick off either later this year or in early 2023.

As for when the show’s going to premiere … well, that’s when you’re going to be waiting for a while in order to find out. The earliest you can expect to see the series back in most likely late spring or early summer, as we imagine that Hulu is going to want to keep their current premiere window to the best of their ability. After all, why wouldn’t they want that? This show is a great bit of summer TV fun, as you can immerse yourself in a good mystery and spend most of the year sitting around and wondering what the future could hold.

