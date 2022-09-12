Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

Is there a chance that we could get some Euphoria season 3 premiere date news at the Primetime Emmy Awards? Or, should we really expect any news at all?

Obviously, we know that there’s going to be a lot of conversation surrounding the entire cast and crew tonight, and for good reason — Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are both nominated for major awards, and this show by nature has a tendency to be provocative and stir up conversation. It’s been months already since the second season wrapped up and inevitably, there will be questions because of this as to when season 3 will air.

Well, here’s where we come to the bad news: It’s unlikely that you’ll get any major news for season 3 at all tonight, let alone a premiere date. Zendaya and Sweeney both have been working on other projects and beyond just that, we’re most likely a year away (if not more) from the show returning to HBO. Creator Sam Levinson tends to take his time between seasons, and Zendaya in the past liked a tweet suggesting that the show may not be back until 2024.

So going into tonight, it’s best we all set our expectations accordingly. It absolutely makes sense to want more of the series as soon as possible, but the reality here remains that everyone involved is going to force us to wait for a little while longer. There’s also another question worth wondering here in whether or not season 3 will be the last one. In between the show’s star power and also the high-school setting, there’s only so long that a story like this can last. Also, the cast will be aging out of these roles before too long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date, no matter when it is?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that 100% we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

