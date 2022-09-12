Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

Given that the cast of Stranger Things will be present tonight at the Emmys, it makes sense to wonder about a premiere date for season 5. Why wouldn’t we? We are, after all, talking about one of the biggest shows on TV! There’s a huge following out there for it for a reason, and this season has already been announced as the final one.

We know that this upcoming batch of episodes is going to be big, dramatic, and of course epic in scope — it will also be expensive, based largely on the price tag we know about already for season 4.

So is there any chance at all we’ll learn something about season 5 tonight during either the red carpet or the awards-show itself? In theory sure, but it will probably be a vague tease for what’s next and little more. As of right now the Duffer Brothers are working with the rest of the writers to figure out what lies ahead; production has not started yet, and there is no official date as to when it will. In other words, we’re all going to need to exercise a certain degree of patience here!

We’d be shocked if there is anything close to a premiere date shared, given that this series has a notoriously-long post-production window and we tend to think that we’ll be stuck waiting around for at least another year before a bunch of other insight starts to surface on that. We’ll consider ourselves lucky if we can start to see the final episodes in the summer of 2024; there’s at least a chance for a slightly shorter hiatus this time than what we had between seasons 3 and 4, due to the global health crisis no longer being in full swing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other insight; we don’t want you to miss any other coverage we’re bringing to the table now. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







