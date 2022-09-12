Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

Yellowjackets season 2 is going to be one of the most-anticipated series out there, regardless of when it premieres. Of course, we’d love to see it around sooner rather than later!

So with tonight being the Primetime Emmy Awards, and with so many actors from the show being in attendance, is there a chance that we’ll get some other premiere-date info? If nothing else, we can share some of what we know about the future within this piece…

First and foremost, let’s start with the fact that season 2 of Yellowjackets is 100% currently in production! Filming kicked off at the end of last month in British Columbia, and the schedule right now dictates that it will be going until at least early February. We wouldn’t be shocked if the cast and crew at least drop a few teases tonight on the red carpet as to what lies ahead, but they may not say much about a premiere date. Why? They may not have any more information than any of us!

What we can at least say right now is that based on the reporting we’ve heard over the past few months, there’s a chance that season 2 could come out either in late February or early March. This is a window that at least makes some measure of sense. Showtime clearly wants the drama eligible for the Emmys next year, and they also want to ensure that fans don’t have to wait that long. We know that originally, there was a hope that the show could come back this year; that’s just not going to be possible based on where things are right now.

