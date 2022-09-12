The Blacklist season 10 premiere spoilers: Is Wujing back?

For those of you who wanted a nice dose of action early on with The Blacklist season 10, we come bearing great news!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), actor Chin Han seemingly confirmed his return to the NBC show as Wujing for the upcoming premiere. Should this be a surprise? Hardly. Remember that the character (a Blacklister from the early days of season 1) was handed a list of criminals from Marvin Gerard, further evidence that Raymond Reddington was a criminal informant for the FBI all of these years. Wujing will have a major axe to grind with the criminal mastermind, as he completely duped him so many years ago and is responsible for his arrest.

We know from Wujing’s first appearance that he is a dangerous and resourceful foe, and the sort of guy who could easily reach out to other Blacklisters to form some sort of anti-Reddington movement. Who knows? Maybe he could bust some others out of prison? It remains to be seen if Han’s character will be a Big Bad for all of season 10, but he certainly factors big-time into the opening story. We’ve wondered for a while if we are starting off the season with an episode titled “Wujing: Conclusion.” there is still no confirmation on that, but it is an idea that we’re circling.

Production on The Blacklist season 10 kicked off last week in New York; there is no premiere date yet, but we’re anticipating something in early 2023. If you missed it, the show IS taking advantage of some top-tier locations; you can read more about that over at this link.

What would you want to see from Wujing through the early days of The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

