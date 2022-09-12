Succession season 4 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

Are we going to get some more news on a Succession season 4 premiere date tonight at the Primetime Emmy Awards? We know that the HBO drama is going to be an enormous part of the show, as many cast members are nominated alongside the series itself.

Of course, all of this attention will lead to questions aplenty about when the show is coming back — so here is some of what we know at present on the subject…

For those who aren’t aware, season 4 of Succession kicked off production back at the end of June, and we’ve seen multiple cast members spotted already around New York City. We know that this is a series with a highly ambitious production and with that in mind, it’s going to last for at least a few more months, if not longer. We can expect most of the key players to eventually migrate over to some lavish locale, as we’ve seen that happen time and time again here over the years.

We’ve already received confirmation from HBO that you won’t be seeing the new season this year; meanwhile, we’ve also heard it will be eligible for the 2023 Emmys pending some last-minute delay. This means that new episodes will arrive before the end of May. Yes, we know that January – May is a pretty wide window; we tend to think personally that a March or April start makes the most overall sense. If there are further updates from the show tonight, we’ll share some of them here; this is just what we can say for the time being.

