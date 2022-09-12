The Capture season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following today’s finale over at BBC One, is there hope for The Capture season 3 to happen? Or, are we going to be at the end of the road? There is of course a lot to wonder here, mostly because this is one of those shows that has a tendency to be intense from start to finish.

The second season of the drama probably feels even more so, largely because the limited space in which it aired. We’ve seen two episodes a week starting with the premiere, and of course ending with the finale that you are seeing tonight on the aforementioned network. It does seem as though the season ends in a way that potentially sets up more, and viewers could be curious to get a better sense of what happens to DCI Carey and many others.

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times all about this, here is some of what Holliday Grainger had to say on the subject:

“[I’d be] really interested to know where Ben [Chanan] would take it … It goes on such a journey from the beginning, Carey and the plot. It goes on such a massive journey throughout season 2 that where we’re left, the world, I want to know what happens next.

“So I’d love to watch season 3 for sure [laughs].”

The current status

At the time of this writing, there is no official word as to if The Capture will be back or not. The majority of BBC series don’t operate under some sort of specific renewal timeframe, so it could take a reasonable amount of time in order for this to be figured out. Let’s just say that a certain amount of patience could be required here, and we simply hope that if there is a renewal, we get a chance to see more in either late 2023 or early 2024; hiatuses that are longer than that can be rather painful!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Capture season 3 at BBC One?

