Days of Our Lives debuts on Peacock with clever marketing push

Today marks the grand premiere of Days of Our Lives over on Peacock, and there is no denying that the move is controversial. Effectively, the streaming service is now asking viewers to pay for something that they were getting previously on NBC. Yes, we understand that they were still paying for the network as a part of a cable package, but that pattern of behavior is ingrained in a lot of viewers’ heads, especially older ones who are not yet used to the streaming world.

We don’t fault those who are upset, though we also don’t fault the Days of Our Lives cast and producers for trying to make the most out of a weird situation. They didn’t ask for the change and yet, here we are. They at least have a few fun ways to market it!

In the video below, you can see Robert Scott Wilson detail five reasons to watch the long-running soap at its new home, including fewer commercials, the opportunity to watch past episodes, and also a lack of breaking-news interruptions. The latter is especially important, given the fact that the show’s NBC finale last week was cut off in some markets due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Will this be a successful change for all parties involved by the end? That’s something we don’t have an answer to at the moment and unfortunately, we won’t for some time. The biggest thing that we can do right now is monitor how Days fares in the short-term amidst the transition. The next several months of episodes were originally shot for NBC; come next year, you’ll start to see more episodes that were made specifically for Peacock. That could include the writers being able to take some risks, so prepare yourselves for that.

For those who didn’t know, Peacock is also offering a limited-time rate of $1.99 a month for twelve months. Perhaps that will get you interested in watching for now?

Are you planning to watch Days of Our Lives over on Peacock?

Robert Scott Wilson shares 5 reasons to watch #DaysofourLives exclusively on @PeacockTV starting today!

A special $1.99 per month offer (for 12 months) is available now for a limited time. Terms apply. #Days pic.twitter.com/Xb4VELmQfY — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) September 12, 2022

