Days of Our Lives’ NBC finale interrupted by King Charles speech

We know that a lot of Days of Our Lives fans out there are in their feelings today and we 100% understand why. We are, after all, at the end of the road for the show on NBC after more than half a century. This is an incredible feat and honestly, it still doesn’t feel like this is getting enough publicity. Shouldn’t every outlet in the world be covering this? The series is an institution, and we still don’t get quite the move to Peacock on that level.

It would be one thing if the daytime soap was on the streaming service for free — however, that isn’t what Peacock is planning move into next week. We know that there is a $1.99 deal that is currently being offered per month, but there are a lot of budget-strapped people out there who are already paying for a cable subscription. It’s a tough pill to swallow just for one show that they were used to already getting.

To make things even more difficult for some viewers, the final minutes of today’s episode were cut off by a speech from King Charles III in Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. We know there are spoilers online for what happened, but this is certainly a strange note for the show to end on. Why not finish the episode and then go directly into the speech? (We know that not every TV market cut away, but some did.)

In the end, this is a strange and sudden conclusion to the run of Days on NBC. It’s not like the Peacock plan has been out there for that long! Heck, the next few months’ worth of Days of Our Lives episodes were filmed with NBC in mind so it’ll take a while before they alter themselves for streaming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Days of Our Lives right now

What did you think about the end of Days of Our Lives on NBC, provided that you had a chance to see it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







