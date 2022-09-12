Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Final five Veto Ceremony results

The final five Veto Ceremony results are in from the Big Brother 24 house but in this update, we’re going to beyond that! In particular, we will take on a lot when it comes to where things stand entering the final four beyond.

First and foremost, here’s a quick rundown of the past few days if you watched last night’s episode but haven’t seen the feeds. Brittany won the Power of Veto, which saved herself since she’s been such an obvious target. Monte decided early on that Taylor would be the replacement nominee, as he worried that Turner would be voted out if he was sitting on the block. He and Turner have a final two deal, but Monte tried to explain away his actions by saying that he wanted to repay Turner for getting out Michael. Nobody really believes that; everybody who plays this game lies, and nobody has a squeaky-clean image.

Anyway, Monte went through with his plan today and nominated Taylor, who has assurances from both Brittany and Turner that they’ll vote Alyssa out. (Alyssa has been a non-entity on feeds for a while now.) Before the Ceremony, Brittany and Taylor talked and re-affirmed that they want to go to final three together; Taylor still wants the two to be there with Monte, which may be smart since bigger guys don’t always do as well in the endurance part of the final HoH. Taylor also hinted that she had to make some deals with the guys to make sure she was safe this week; she didn’t spell it all out, but we know that one of them is a final three.

We know that for Brittany and Taylor to both make it to finale night, one of them needs to win the final four Veto. That is right now the most important thing, so as boring as it may be, the two need to just study and study hard the next few days.

