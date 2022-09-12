Big Sky season 3 spoilers: More details on ‘Deadly Trails’ arc

As we get closer to the premiere of Big Sky season 3 on September 21, isn’t it nice to see some new details? This new batch of episodes carries with it a great deal of potential.

We’ve noted it before, but ABC seems to be pretty keen on promoting “Deadly Trails” as though it is an entirely new thing. Sure, you’ve got some familiar faces with Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, but then you have a newly-promoted Jensen Ackles and also the arrival of Reba McEntire. These new characters are going to bring some brand-new wrinkles to Montana, and this season could contain an explosive mystery that raises new questions and ends up being pretty darn action-packed by the end of it.

To get a few more details now, just take a look at the official season 3 synopsis per SpoilerTV:

Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

We’re hoping that we’re going to see a pretty solid arc for all of the characters from start to finish here, and that there aren’t too many extensions of these stories that send us in strange, unexpected directions. We do think season 2 got a little too cluttered for its own good at times, but season 1 was as solid a story as we’ve seen within the world of Big Sky. The more we get of things in that variety, the happier that we’re going to be in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







