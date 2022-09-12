NCIS season 20 premiere photo: First look at Fornell’s return!

The NCIS season 20 premiere is coming to CBS in just one week’s time and in case you didn’t know, there’s a lot to be excited about! There’s an action-packed story, a crossover event with NCIS: Hawaii, and then also the return of Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell.

If you look above, you can see the character alongside Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Vanessa Lachey, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law. Since Fornell is not an NCIS agent, of course it makes sense that he’s not wearing an NCIS vest.

So why is Fornell back for the premiere? Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder links it to a “connection” that he has to Cole’s Alden Parker, who was being driven away by his ex-wife Vivian at the end of last season. Both Parker and Fornell used to be with the FBI, so there is a little bit of shared experience and familiarity there. We’ve never gotten the sense that they were super-close, but there is some mutual respect here. Fornell’s also well-aware of what Alden did to help his good friend Gibbs over the course of season 19.

We hope that there are some more opportunities to see Fornell back during season 20 and in general, we like that Mark Harmon exiting the show didn’t mean that he would vanish and we’d never have a chance to see him again. There’s a lot he can still bring to the table, with the same being said for a lot of other people we’ve come to see over the years.

What do you want to see from Fornell over the course of NCIS season 20?

