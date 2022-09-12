Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Drama before Veto Ceremony

The Veto Ceremony will be taking place a little later today in the Big Brother 24 house, but we do have a sense already of what’s going to happen! We just hope that you’re ready for a somewhat eventful next few days, at least if yesterday is any indication.

Ultimately, yesterday can be summarized by this: Brittany, who won the Power of Veto, thought it would be a good idea to try and speak to Monte about potentially targeting Turner, or at least working together beyond the final five. He didn’t have any of it, as he claimed that he can’t trust Brittany at all and was still upset about a couple of things, from her and Michael’s handling of the Kyle situation to also her suggesting that the jury wouldn’t like it if he saved Turner this week.

So where is Brittany at mentally after that conversation? Well, she recognizes that at this point, it doesn’t quite matter what she says to Monte anymore — she just needs to win out or hope that Taylor does and opts to save her. She expressed her gratitude to Taylor privately to the cameras; we do still think Taylor would like her in the final three if possible, but she’s had to make a separate deal with Turner and Monte to make sure she’s covered on all fronts.

The one mistake that Monte made in relation to Brittany is being perhaps a little too blunt with his feelings, to the point where she doesn’t care who goes now between Monte and Turner. If she wins the final four Veto, there’s a chance she could take Monte out now whereas in the past, she might have taken out Turner without a second thought. That may not matter, but it’s still worth noting.

So entering the Veto Ceremony Brittany is largely on her own, as Taylor has to placate her other alliance. Through all of this, Monte will nominate Taylor as a replacement nominee and Alyssa will be voted out. Turner has indicated he will vote Alyssa out, mostly because there’s no sense in voting to keep her and building distrust with Monte or the final three he’s made with Taylor.

