House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: A wedding ahead?

Next week on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5, you will see a story that is pivotal for a number of different reasons. For starters, this will be the last one before a larger time jump and new actors coming on board as some of the younger roles.

Oh, and of course we should note that there could be a wedding coming down the road — aren’t those always cheery occasions within the world of Game of Thrones?

Based on the promo that we’ve seen already for what lies ahead, one of the central storylines (beyond a potential marriage for Rhaenyra) is the King growing ill and more conflict surrounding who the next heir should be. Alicent is advised by her father to prepare for Aegon to eventually rule; however, we know that Rhaenyra is still out to fight for what she wants. The whole succession plan here is so complicated, you might as well think that this is a season of Succession … but that’s a part of what makes this show both exciting and dramatic all at once.

By the end of this episode, we’d love to imagine there being some big decisions made, but there’s a possibility that instead, we’re only going to see more chaos. The preview, after all, did hint that an enormous brawl is coming. There’s a reason why the source material for this show is titled Fire & Blood, and it has to do with more than just symbolism for House Targeryan.

