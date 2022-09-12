Tales of the Walking Dead season 2: Renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the season 1 finale, can you expect a Tales of the Walking Dead season 2 renewal? Or, is there a good chance this is it?

While the zombie anthology series may not be over until next week on AMC proper, the finale is already available to stream on AMC+. With that in mind, there are a lot of questions worth raising about the long-term future already. One of the things that this entire franchise is known for is its longevity — the flagship show has already lasted more than a decade, Fear the Walking Dead has lasted several years, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond was designed as a two-season story from the start. There is pressure for just about every part of this universe to do well, and that is what makes things so hard to gauge here.

We’d have a discussion here about the live+same-day ratings but at this point, do those even matter? Think about it like this: The majority of people don’t watch AMC live and with this show in particular, there is the freedom to watch whenever you want. Each episode is its own thing! The network will really have to take a look at the show’s streaming performance and some other metrics; from there, they can then determine whether or not to bring the show back.

If we DO get a season 2, we tend to believe that it will surface at some point next year; if nothing else, this would serve as a helpful way to bridge the gap until some of the new spin-offs air. We know that there is one coming with Norman Reedus as Daryl, plus another starring Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

