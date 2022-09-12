Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 6: The big finale

Next week on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 6 — are you ready for it?

Just like you’d imagine, there’s a lot to dive into here, but we should start by noting that this is the finale. This six-episode anthology series was meant to showcase new corners of the zombie universe and so far, they’ve absolutely done that. Yet, they may be saving one of the more interesting stories for last. “La Dona” will of course continue the show’s tradition of delivering zombie-themed stories, but there could be something a tad more supernatural here, as well. Why not go ahead and combine zombie horror with something a little more spooky in nature? We love a good ghost story, at least when it’s done correctly.

Below, you can see the Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 6 synopsis with a little more insight:

A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship.

Regardless of whether or not this anthology gets a second season, we hope that this episode manages to show what this series can be. A challenge of doing a show like this is that there’s so little room for error. If one episode turns out to be a total miss (and we have seen some of those), it can taint most of the ones around it. That may not be fair, but we’ve seen time and time again this end up being the case.

