Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Is it tied to a trailer?

If you are out there excited to learn a Snowfall season 6 trailer, then congratulations! We tend to think you’re like most of the rest of us. The Damson Idris drama is one of TV’s best and yet, FX is being rather patient when it comes to giving us more news. We don’t have a premiere date yet and beyond just that, we don’t think we will be getting one for most of this year.

If we are very lucky, there’s a chance we could learn something more by the end of the year … but we’re going to have to be patient with that.

Given that this is the final season of the show, we’re absolutely certain that FX is going to want to create the biggest announcement for the premiere. So how are they going to do that? Well, it may be tied to them putting some sort of teaser out there along with it. We imagine that a premiere date will come out two or three months before the show comes back; they may wait a little bit longer on a full trailer, but there’s no reason not to give us at least something in advance. Why wait on that?

Beyond the premiere date, the pressure will obviously be on the show to stick the landing with the series finale … it’s just such a hard thing for any show to pull off. Yet, one of the things we’ve come to know about Snowfall over time is that they don’t hold anything back. Regardless of what the end result of the finale is, we know already that it’s going to be daring. There just is no other way here.

