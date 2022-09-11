The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Gabby get engaged?

Come Tuesday night on ABC The Bachelorette finale is going to be here — and there’s plenty of drama for both Gabby and Rachel.

When it comes to Rachel in particular, some of the conflict may come after her season is technically over, as some previews have suggested that she and her final-rose recipient could be breaking up at some point prior to After the Final Rose. For Gabby, meanwhile, the issues seem to be transpiring more during the actual production window.

On one level, you could assume that things would be smooth sailing for her — after all, she only has one guy left in Erich. Wouldn’t he be the one for her? Well, the promo below reemphasizes some of the problems that exist right now in this relationship, as he questions whether or not the two actually need to get engaged once this season is over. In a different situation, we’d say that everything Erich is saying is both believable and totally understandable. However, being on The Bachelor / The Bachelor is not in any way similar to real life. There’s an expectation if you go on this show that you’re going to be engaged at the end of it, so there’s no reason to think that Erich should be surprised. (We understand that things feel a little bit different when you’re in this position, but still.)

It’s possible that this is all subterfuge on the part of ABC, and that Gabby / Rich get engaged at the end of this finale without a problem. Technically this is a two-part event, so Tuesday’s episode may not show the actual engagement.

There’s going to be a lot of things for Gabby to address during the live portions of this finale, including the state of her relationship with Erich and an old, offensive yearbook photo of him that emerged over the past week. (He has already issued an apology on social media.)

