Magnum PI season 5 filming: What is being planned

Can you believe that in just over one week’s time, Magnum PI season 5 is officially going to be in production? We know that this has been a long time coming, and there are a lot of different things to be excited about moving forward. The series has a whole new home in NBC, and a chance to tell some different and exciting stories. What’s not to like here?

What we thought we’d do right now is take you through some of the planning process — to be specific, what is going on right now. There are a few different things happening, even if not all of it is generating a lot of publicity.

Take, for example, that pre-production is currently taking place in Hawaii! Everything is being prepared so that come next Monday, everyone can hit the ground running in production. Sets are being prepared and background performers are being cast. There are a number of listings floated around out there already. It is fair to estimate that the first few episodes will feature an array of outside and indoor locations, mostly because that’s been the pattern through the first four seasons. You also gotta throw in a lot of that Hawaii scenery, given that escapism is a big part of the appeal here!

One thing to take into account as we get early on in production is that it’s always possible that some episodes film out of order. It’s possible that this won’t be the case, but it does happen with some shows here and there. Given that the new season won’t premiere on NBC until early 2023, that also allows the production to be pretty flexible with the order in which they want to film things.

Over the next few days, we hope we get a little more content all about some cast members arriving back in the Aloha State. Stay tuned…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







