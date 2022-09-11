Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What Netflix is thinking

We know ultimately that a Stranger Things 5 premiere date is still pretty far away. Yet, there is absolutely a lot to think about, and that is 100% true when it comes to Netflix. The streaming service is known for planning ahead, so how much are they thinking about a premiere date right now? The answer may surprise you?

We should start off here, of course, by noting that executives are probably not off somewhere jotting down a date in permanent marker. We do think that there are a lot of discussions nonetheless, and they are actively thinking a lot about the best spot to put this nostalgia-heavy show on the surface for its final episodes. They may have a timeframe in mind already, though it could change depending on the start of filming and if there are any delays in production.

So what are they thinking about, first and foremost? We think the #1 factor is when they think they’ll get the most viewers in a short period of time. We know that they love to set streaming records and they’ll be angling to do so here. That’s why timeframes like Memorial Day Weekend or the July 4 holiday are enticing, since a lot of people are off work and they can pound away at episodes.

Another factor? Whether to give viewers all the episodes all at once. If they split up the remaining episodes, they can deliver one half of them earlier, and potentially set multiple records over the course of one year. They also have to place Stranger Things at least a few weeks away from some of their other big programs. It’s too early to say what else Netflix could have set for 2024, but we’re sure they are working to figure things out with Squid Game already…

