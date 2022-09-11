The Orville season 4: Why no renewal at D23 Expo this weekend?

We recognize fully that everyone out there wants The Orville season 4 — it’s hard not to! Season 3 was a thing of brilliance, a visual spectacle anchored by great characters and storytelling that was both topical and heartfelt. Its evolution over the past few years is nothing short of a thing of beauty, and credit has to go to Seth MacFarlane and the writers for taking creative swings and subverting expectations.

On paper, you can argue that there was a perfect opportunity to renew the series for more this weekend, as Disney held their annual D23 Expo that featured a number of big announcements and properties from across their umbrella. Given that The Orville recently migrated over to Disney+ (Hulu still remains its original home), it would’ve been a cool place to announce more episodes.

However, we’ll be honest in say that it wasn’t a shock to see a lack of news this weekend; we didn’t have high expectations with this. Since the series is known more for being on Hulu, we didn’t see a ton of news coming out at an event synonymous with Disney. Sure, the House of Mouse may be its parent company, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be hyped the same way as a Star Wars or a Marvel property — ones more directly associated with the brand. We just need to have realistic views of what’s going to be done here.

The other thing is that we’ve been told a number of times over the past few weeks that it’s going to take a while before a renewal is announced, if one ever is at all. The Disney+ addition was designed to boost numbers and all things considered, the first three seasons still haven’t been there that long. There also need to be cast negotiations as well as talks pertaining to the budget and scheduling — and other news, a lot of unexciting, business-related stuff.

We still have a lot of hope for the future here, but with that has to also come a certain degree of patience.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now

If you didn’t know, yesterday was the five-year anniversary of the season 1 premiere! See Seth MacFarlane’s post below; we tend to think it’s worth a smile.

Do you want to see The Orville season 4 happen?

Be sure to share below and once you do, come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

#theorville premiered 5 years ago today, and we’re still going strong! Thanks to everyone on both sides of the screen! pic.twitter.com/CrkYdmmBql — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







