Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: A premiere date timeline

With the latest House of the Dragon episode airing tonight on HBO, why not dive more into the larger Game of Thrones world? With that, we’re thrilled to have a conservation now about the Jon Snow spin-off, which (for the record) is still not officially happening. The network continues to be cagey, but all current indications are that this show is in development, with Kit Harington himself involved in just about every aspect of the project.

For the sake of this article, why not look into the far future for a moment? There is a lot to think about in terms of what we could be getting years down the road…

The first thing to note is that House of the Dragon already has a season 2 renewal and for us personally, we believe that will come before any sort of Jon Snow show. Until HBO actually greenlights this spin-off, there’s no reason to think we’ll get it in 2023 or even early 2024. Yet, there is a chance that we could see it before a season 3 of the Targeryan-focused prequel series, if we even get one. We don’t think that the network would be opposed to multiple Game of Thrones shows, so long as the episode orders were short and the market wasn’t too saturated.

What’s the earliest we could envision Harington back as his iconic character? Probably mid-to-late 2024, given that the show would need to be announced, written, cast, shot, and edited after the fact. There’s so much to be done and of course, we don’t think anyone involved would rush this.

Still, we think a Jon Snow series is well worth crossing your fingers over. Why not be excited for what could be a pretty fantastic future?

What do you want to see when it comes to this Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off show?

