Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6: Famous’ crisis

Next week Starz is going to bring you Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6, and we got a sense of what lies ahead here!

For starters, is Famous going to be in danger? Right when he was starting to get some of passion and creativity back, he could be getting in some trouble with the cops. We know that this has been set up for a good while now, so it wouldn’t be much of a shock if it happens at this point. We do think that there’s something bad coming for both Kanan and Famous given what MeKai Curtis’ character has been doing when it comes to skimming off his family’s operation.

As we move deeper into this upcoming episode, it does also seem like we’re going to be revisiting a pretty familiar theme with this show: Lost innocence. For at least a good chunk of this season, we think that Kanan wanted to do everything that he could in order to feel normal. He questioned whether or not he really wanted to get back into this criminal world. Yet, there’s no real escaping it at this point. The time in the Catskills with Raq is a reminder that even when the two are doing “normal” things, the criminal world still finds them. This is where he is and at this point, he has to figure out a way to navigate it.

Of course, there are still a lot of other storylines happening here, as well — and some could prove especially dramatic. Who thought, for better or worse, that we’d be seeing Toni again?

