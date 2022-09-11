Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6: More trouble…

As we get ourselves set up for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6, there’s still going to be a LOT of tension across the board.

So what forms is that going to take? There’s still going to be trust issues for Kanan and the entire family, and that’s without mentioning some external forces. Take what we’re seeing with Lou Lou, for example. For a long time, he thought that the music business was going to be a way out for him. Yet, it’s turning out that his relationship with Crown could end up doing more harm than good.

For a little more insight on that, we suggest that you check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6 (“It’s a Business, Man”) synopsis below:

Raq assures everyone they need to follow orders and keep working as planned. Kanan takes on more responsibility but things go wrong when he runs into neighborhood kids. Lou feels the pressure in his partnership with Crown.

We’re now past the halfway point of the season, so there is one big thing we’d say as a result of that: Get yourself set for a whole lot more chaos. Things are going to escalate both professionally and personally, and because we know already that the show’s got a greenlight for season 3, that at least alleviates our concern that things are going to be tied up at any point down the road. We’ve said it before, but this show has done a good job of inserting tension and drama even though we know how Kanan’s story concludes.

