Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: The need for more content

We’re looking forward to Jack Ryan season 3 coming to Amazon Prime down the road but at this point, is a premiere date 100% enough? We’re starting to think that isn’t the case.

If you are a big-time fan of the John Krasinski series, we probably don’t have to tell you all of the struggles that we’re having with the show at the moment. Given that it’s been close to three years since season 2, the folks behind the scenes at Amazon need to have a sense of urgency when it comes to building up buzz around this show. A lot of casual viewers of the first two seasons probably don’t remember what happened all that much now and honestly, can you blame them?

So what Amazon needs to be doing at this point is figuring out not only when to announce a premiere date for season 3, but also the best place to position that announcement … and also generate some buzz around a trailer. They need to give us content, and something to get old and new viewers alike excited about this show.

Given the amount of money that the streaming service put into this show, let alone the amount of money they have for marketing, they really need to treat this like an upcoming action movie. That means putting clips during NFL games, finding new venues to get the word out, and also relying on Krasinski at just about every step. We’ve mentioned this here and there already, but the former The Office star is clearly the biggest asset that the show has at this point. He’s not only got a fanbase through that show, but also the work that he’s done on A Quiet Place. Heck, even that MCU cameo helps on some level!

