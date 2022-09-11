The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Catherine’s future

Following the big premiere today on Starz, are you curious to learn more about The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 2? Let’s just say there is a LOT of big stuff ahead, and you just have to be prepared for some more twists and turns along the way.

There is a lot to like about this show from the get-go. For starters, does anyone do these historical dramas with a twist better than Starz? They’ve done so many interesting ones over time and this one is coming immediately on the heels of what we saw with Becoming Elizabeth. Also, this is one that gives an absolute perfect vehicle for Samantha Morton, who excels at really diving into these characters. We saw some of this with her as Alpha on The Walking Dead and now, she gets to take on something totally different. This is the story of Catherine de’ Medici told in a wide array of different forms, and over time. Be prepared for some shocking twists, and also a lot of political posturing. Isn’t that the sort of thing that you want from this show more than anything else?

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Young Catherine begins to learn how to outwit the royal household in order to secure her future after the death of her uncle.

We are pretty early on in the show and just on the basis of that alone, there’s one thing we can assume: The story we’re getting now won’t quite be the story we get a few weeks into the future. There is a lot to be excited about there, mostly because we want a series like this to consistently evolve and get stronger with every single installment. Let’s hope this show lives up to the pedigree.

