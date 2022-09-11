NCIS season 20 trailer hypes up epic NCIS: Hawaii crossover

Now that the NCIS season 20 premiere is just over a week away, the folks at CBS are sending the hype-train into overdrive. How else do you explain the new trailer?

If you look below, you can see an extended look at the two-hour crossover event with NCIS: Hawaii that honestly feels like an action movie in places. There is a lot that the two teams are up against as they take on the Big Bad the Raven, and that includes combating this enemy across two different states. This is going to be a difficult, emotional journey for a lot of characters, especially since Parker may be on the run at the start of it, not even 100% aware of the danger that exists around him — even with his own ex-wife in Vivian!

If you’ve yet to see our full review yet for the NCIS season 19 finale, go ahead and watch it below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates the rest of the way.

These sort of crossover events are often extremely hard to stage, but these two shows were able to schedule their premieres in a way that multiple cast members would be available to appear across both shows. That makes this event feel more seamless than what we had at the end of season 19; it also makes it that you do have to watch both shows to get the complete story. We know there’s going to be some pushback there since a lot of people would prefer to just watch one show without the other, but CBS obviously wants this from a ratings point of view, especially so early in the season.

After the premiere, we feel like things will return more to normal with each show getting their own dedicated story week in and week out.

