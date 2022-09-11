Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere date: A plan for season 16?

Now that we know that Criminal Minds: Evolution is the official title for season 16, what else is there to say about it now? Let’s spend some time in this piece discussing a potential premiere date…

Thanks to an announcement from the end of this past week, we know already that Paramount+ wants you to be actively talking about this series like never before. They not only gave you the Evolution title, but also released some more news when it comes to a Big Bad. (To get more news on that, be sure to visit the link here.) The cast and crew have also been at work for a little while now, which we’re sure is helping everyone to settle in a little bit more.

We’d love to think that we’ve got some evidence here that we’re going to be getting a premiere date soon, but that may not be the case. Why? It has a lot to do with how Paramount+ has already scheduled some things out. Think of it like this: They have The Good Fight on the air now and one week from today, SEAL Team is coming back with new episodes. This is not a streaming service that really worries about giving you too many shows all at once; we also know that the Yellowstone prequel 1923 is coming close to the end of the year.

As of right now, we still think the Criminal Minds revival is going to be coming in early 2023. We’d love to see more of it before then, but we gotta take some sort of a wait-and-see approach with that.

