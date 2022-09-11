The Capture season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Carey kidnapped!

As we prepare for The Capture season 2 episode 6 on BBC One tomorrow night, there is a lot of great stuff to dive into here.

So where do we start? We suppose it is by noting that this is the huge, emotional finale! If you waited this show to deliver a nail-biter to close things off, let’s just say that you are getting your wish. This is an episode that is starting off with the kidnapping of DCI Carey, which sets the tone for almost everything that comes after the fact. She’s going to have to rely on herself to get out of this situation, and there is almost sure to be one major roadblock after another thrown in her way.

Want to get a few more details as to what lies ahead here? Then we very-much suggest reading the full The Capture season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

The net tightens. After DCI Carey is kidnapped, her instincts are proved right, but she is in more danger than ever before, while Isaac Turner pursues his own agenda.

Is there going to be a huge cliffhanger at the end of this episode? We tend to think no, mostly because in general, British dramas do a pretty good job of offering closure. Why wouldn’t they tie up as many loose ends as they can here? This is just the thing that makes the most sense, given that there is always a chance for a season 3 down the road where you can just pick things up and tell some other stories.

For the time being, our advice is simply this: Be sure to watch this episode live! Otherwise, you’re going to want to stay off social media since you won’t want anything to be spoiled for you at all here.

