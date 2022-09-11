Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight over on HBO?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Let’s just say that we’re expecting that question to be asked a lot today.

There’s a chance that the episode tonight could be anticipated more than almost any other this year, and it has to do largely with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II this past week. Oliver has made his stance clear on the Royal Family over time, and of course there’s also that inevitability where if you are a British comedian, of course you are going to be called upon to discuss anything and everything related to the Monarchy.

Here’s what we can tell you about the show tonight: There IS going to be an episode of Last Week Tonight on the air, though it will be starting a tad late. The current plan is for it to kick off starting at 8:10 p.m. Eastern time, following a repeat of tonight’s House of the Dragon episode. There’s been a hiatus the past couple of weeks, so there are actually a lot of current events to get into beyond just the Queen.

What we would tell you now, though, is to not expect Oliver to spend the entirety of the show talking about the state of things in Great Britain. He often does not devote his entire episode to a singular, recent event; he did not do this after a recent FBI raid of former President Trump’s home, despite a lot of people assuming that he would. He’s going to address the Queen and the newly-appointed King Charles III, but to what extent remains to be seen. There may be a larger main segment that takes up a huge chunk of the episode, and this could revolve mostly around material that has been planned and written up over the past several weeks.

We are getting closer to the end of this current season of Oliver’s show; we expect the finale to be on in November.

