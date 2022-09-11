Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network, and are we almost at a point where we can check out season 5?

We’d tell you all that this season is one of the most-anticipated television shows of the past year, but we tend to think that on some level, you already know that. There have already been teases suggesting that big things are coming to the ranch; also, we know that John Dutton was planning to run for Governor the last we saw him. Where do things stand with that? It’s another thing to wonder about.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to wonder about if we’re going to see new episodes in the near future — we’re not. There is no new episode on the air tonight and instead, we’re left waiting until we get around to Sunday, November 13 to see what’s coming with an epic two-hour premiere.

So until then, what is there to look forward to? For the time being, the #1 thing we’d say to look out for is a trailer that starts to map out more of what the future of this show could be. While we don’t think anything is coming this weekend on that, we do tend to think something more will be out there over the next month. We do still think that Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the team will be careful with how much they give away in advance in this, but we should at least get some small updates on the characters, plus the present state of the ranch. Keep your eyes peeled for that, and maybe some more photos as a way to better set the stage.

What do you most want to check out on Yellowstone season 5 when it DOES premiere?

