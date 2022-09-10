Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Netflix’s timing

We’re in the midst of what we’d call a pretty painful waiting period when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over at Netflix. Obviously, it would be great to have a start date as humanly possible!

However, we’re also well aware of the fact that a certain degree of patience is going to be required here. Season 4 just released this past summer and while there’s probably not going to be a HUGE wait between seasons, it still behooves the streaming service to space things out at least a little bit. After all, they have no real reason not to! That’s especially the case since this is one of those shows that performs extremely well in the summer and we tend to think Netflix is well-aware of that.

So what is the streaming service going to prioritize in both streaming and announcing season 5? More so than anything else, timing: They’ll want to make sure that they are putting this show out at exactly the right time so that people can enjoy it from start to finish.

First and foremost, let’s note that the earliest that we could see a premiere date announced is in the spring, and that’s even if Netflix brings Virgin River back a little earlier in the year than they did season 4. How would they announce it? More than likely we’d get a teaser or something in that vein first and then from there, transition over to a trailer, a poster, or some other details like that.

One thing you can probably breathe a little easy on right now is the long-term future of this series. While nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment, we tend to think that there’s a good chance at a season 6. Because people are still discovering the Alexandra Breckenridge drama, it is one of the few that can outlast the typical Netflix shelf life of just a few years.

