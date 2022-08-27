Virgin River season 5 premiere date and filming talk

There are a couple of things that we want to dive into in this particular Virgin River season 5 story, but why not start with the state of filming?

For those who are unaware, production on the latest batch of episodes is already underway! Even though season 4 premiered on Netflix earlier this summer, the cast and crew have been at work for a little while. This is a symptom of the streaming service thinking far ahead and giving the show two seasons. That has allowed for them to have so much more in the way of flexibility than a lot of other streaming shows out there.

Also, we think filming in the summer allows for some beautiful weather to be seen on-screen, especially since the show films in the Vancouver area. We don’t think we have to tell some of you how chilly some of the winters can be up there.

So what does production starting off now mean for a potential premiere date! We know that there are going to be a lot of questions on that, since in theory, it could mean that the show could premiere a little earlier than next summer. However, that doesn’t mean that Netflix will actually premiere it earlier than then. Season 4 performed extremely well in this time period, so why would the streaming service want to move it? More and more viewers are still watching and catching up on the show, and they may be hoping that even more people do that leading into season 5. There is no real reason to rush things along.

Also, remember this — there’s a chance that they renew the show before season 5 premieres, and then production could kick off once again in the summer. If they could make Virgin River a once-a-year experience, we’re sure they would be thrilled with that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

Is there any one thing that you are the most excited to check out when it comes to Virgin River season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







